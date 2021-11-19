Sridhar Rao booked for ‘unnatural sex’

Bodyguard of Sandhya Conventions MD lodges complaint

The Managing Director of Sandhya Conventions, Saranala Sridhar Rao, was booked by the Sanatnagar police of Cyberabad for forceful unnatural intercourse with his personal bodyguard-cum-gym trainer.

On Thursday evening, the 34-year-old victim approached police stating that Rao had sexually assaulted him at the latter’s residence in Nandagiri Hills, Jubilee Hills, on the night of October 8.

According to the FIR copy, the victim joined as Rao’s bodyguard on October 3, and five days later on October 8, the suspect asked him to pick up his friends from a star hotel and drop them at a club, and back to the hotel again. Later, Rao asked him to come to his residence. “Stating that he had backache, Rao asked him to give him a massage. Being a gym trainer and having knowledge about physiotherapy, the victim agreed and started the massage during which he noticed Rao taking some pills,” police said.

“Suddenly, Rao started forcing himself on the victim. He ripped off the victim’s clothes with a knife, threatened to kill him and sexually assaulted,” they said. The victim, who was sent to Gandhi Hospital for medical examination, also told police that he suffered internal bleeding due to non-consensual unnatural intercourse. “Next day, Rao took away the victim’s phone and didn’t even pay the salary,” police added.

Based on the victim’s petition, a case was Section 377, 341, 323 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code was registered against Rao, who is likely to be arrested soon after his release from Cherlapally prison. Previously, he was accused in a couple of cheating cases registered by the Cyberabad police.