GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Spell out stance on reservation: Ponnam to BJP 

May 05, 2024 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar has written an open letter to State BJP president Kishan Reddy and BJP national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar seeking their stance on reservation.

Mr. Prabhakar’s missive challenges the BJP’s commitment to reservation policies and raises pertinent questions regarding the party’s ideological stance. The Minister accused BJP of engaging in mere lip service regarding reservation while actively undermining its implementation.

He said that BJP had taken up an anti-reservation agitation called ‘Kamandal yatra’ against Mandal commission’s recommendations. He also expressed concern over the “anti-reservation statements” made by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, and demanded a clarification from the BJP on this.

The letter also highlighted discrepancies between BJP’s rhetoric and actions, pointing to instances where the party has opposed caste enumeration surveys and allegedly conspired to diminish reservation quotas. Mr. Prabhakar raised questions about the BJP’s commitment to equality, referring to recent remarks made by BJP national president J.P. Nadda equating ‘advocates for equality’ with Naxalites.

The Minister also accused the BJP of harbouring clandestine ambitions to manipulate the Constitution by amassing a two-thirds majority to dismantle reservation policies and consolidate power. He alleged mismanagement of national resources under BJP governance, citing substantial debts incurred and key assets transferred to corporate companies.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.