Speed up vaccination drive, says CM

Cabinet asks Health dept. to focus attention on six districts

The State Cabinet on Monday asked the Health department to focus its attention on vaccination against COVID-19 in the six districts of Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal, Mahabubnagar, Narayanpet and Gadwal after reviewing district-wise vaccination programme.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, who presided over the Cabinet meeting, also asked the department officials to speed up vaccination in all districts in the wake of the emergence of a new variant of coronavirus. The meeting discussed the preparedness of the department in this regard.

Health officials explained the features of the new variant and its status in foreign countries. They expressed confidence about tackling any emergency arising out of the latest threat. The experience of dealing with the pandemic since last year was also discussed.