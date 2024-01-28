GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Special postal cover of Bhadrachalam temple unveiled

January 28, 2024 08:09 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A special postal cover featuring the centuries-old Seetharama Chandra Swamy Temple in Bhadrachalam, Telangana, was unveiled by Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan on Sunday at the office of the Chief Postmaster General, Telangana Circle.

This cover showcases the depiction of Rama seated with Seetha and Lakshmana, with the Bhadrachalam temple in the background. Priced at ₹60, the cover with the temple image and one without are available at ₹45. Both variants will be on sale at all head post offices in Telangana starting Monday and can also be purchased online on https://www.epostoffice.gov.in from February 8.

During the event, the Minister highlighted the role of the Department of Posts in serving and positively impacting the socio-economic life of the country. The Telangana Circle alone has opened 58 new post offices in the current financial year.

The Minister emphasised that in the age of technological advancements and the dominance of e-commerce giants such as Amazon and Flipkart, these industry players are turning to India Post for last-mile delivery.

