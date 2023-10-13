Six of two families found dead in separate incidents in Hyderabad

October 13, 2023 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Six persons including four minor children were found dead in two separate incidents on Friday. A man and his two minor daughters were found dead after the entire family is suspected to have consumed poison, however the man’s wife survived and is undergoing treatment, Bowenpally police said.

In a separate incident, reported by the Borabanda police, a woman along with her two children were found dead on Friday forenoon. The incident took place at Raj Nagar in the police limits. Details are awaited as the police are gathering details.

The incident at Bhavaninagar was reported Friday morning after wife of 40-year-old silversmith Srikantachary, Akshaya, found her husband and two minor daughters dead in a room. Speaking to the police and media persons, the woman expressed shocked and said her family did not have any disputes and everyone had slept in the same room.

Inspector of Bowenpally Police, B. Lakshmi Narayana Reddy said according to preliminary enquiries, Mr. Srikantachary, residing in Bhavani Nagar with his 38-year-old wife Akshaya, two daughters, aged 10 and eight, had been depressed due to alleged financial problems, said the official.

On Thursday night, he reportedly shared with his friends from the locality that he wanted to end his life. “As per the statements recorded from his friends in the locality, he was depressed after being forced to sell his house and being unemployed for the past few months,” added the official.

Police suspect that as Mr. Srikantacharya being a silversmith, might have had access to cyanide. “We found two white bottles from the scene of the offence and have sent them to the forensics laboratory. It is suspected that he mixed the poison in the food and first allowed his daughters and wife to consume it before taking it himself,” said the police.

The Bowenpally police have pressed the services of a CLUES team and gathered evidence from the crime scene. A case has been registered for further probe, details are awaited.

(Roshini suicide prevention helpline numbers are: 8142020033/44 and 040 66202000/2001.)