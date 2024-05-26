GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Six killed and three injured in rain related mishaps in Telangana

Published - May 26, 2024 10:20 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Six people were killed and three others sustained in rain related incidents in Telangana on Sunday evening. 

While two men, both farmers, died after a tree uprooted and fell on them in Keesara, four more, including a 11-year-old girl, were killed when a shed collapsed on them in Tadoor, Nagarkurnool. 

In the Tadoor incident, four people, including the owner of the place, Mallesh, his daughter Anusha, along with workers Ramulu and Chennama were killed when the shed of an under-construction poultry farm collapsed on them in Indrakal village. Two others taking shelter under the shed also sustained injuries. The condition of the two was stated to be critical. The bodies were shifted to the government hospital for postmortem and the injured were being treated in the hospital. 

