Six house surgeons of RIMS Adilabad attacked

The assailants reportedly boasted about their influence over the director and claimed the director’s awareness about the situation

December 14, 2023 01:58 pm | Updated 01:58 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Siddharth Kumar Singh
Medical students staging a protest after six house surgeons affiliated with Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Adilabad were allegedly attacked by five people on the campus premises on Wednesday night.

Medical students staging a protest after six house surgeons affiliated with Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Adilabad were allegedly attacked by five people on the campus premises on Wednesday night. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Six house surgeons affiliated with Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Adilabad were allegedly assaulted by five individuals on Wednesday night.

According to a complaint filed by Kaviraj, one of the victims, a group of five individuals trespassed onto the RIMS campus in the night and attacked the house surgeons. The complaint identified three of the assailants as Kranthi Kumar, Wasim, and Shiva, known to the victims, while two other individuals remained unidentified. The attackers, arrived in a white Hyundai Creta and a Royal Enfield Bullet, confronted house surgeons Bharath, P Naveen, Kaviraj, Abhishek, Naveen, and Vijay in front of the boys’ hostel.

According to the police complaint, Kranthi Kumar, an Assistant Professor at RIMS, allegedly orchestrated the assault. The complaint detailed the assailants’ violent behaviour, use of abusive language, besides causing severe injuries, including head injuries, bleeding lacerations, and various contusions.

A video grab shows an unknown person in the white Creta car dragging Abhishek on the car bonnet for approximately 500 metres in an attempt to run him over. The car eventually crashed into the hostel gate, throwing the doctor onto the road. The assailants reportedly boasted about their influence over the director and claimed the director’s awareness about the situation.

Following the incident, a complaint was lodged with the Station House Officer (SHO) of Adilabad II Town Police Station, leading to a case being registered under Sections 337, 447, 307, read with 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police have initiated an investigation into the matter.

In response to the assault, students of the college staged a protest, demanding swift and decisive action against the accused individuals. Medical students also met with the district collector, urging prompt and stringent measures against the assailants.

