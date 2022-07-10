Severe rainfall: Hyderabad police issues advisory

People told to avoid non-essential travel

The Hyderabad City Police has issued advisory to the general public to exercise caution, watch for weather alerts and avoid non-essential travel in the wake of the Meteorological Department’s severe rainfall alert for the next few days.

Police Commissioner C.V. Anand said all precautions should be taken in residential colonies too. “We have deployed our Traffic and Law and Order police officers for night duties. They are equipped with raincoats, shoes and other disaster management equipment like ropes and pumps. We have activated our coordination with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and the National Disaster Response Force is also alerted,” he said, releasing a statement.