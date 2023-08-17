HamberMenu
Senior journalist and political analyst Krishna Rao passes away

Telangana CM recalls his contributions as honest journalist for more than four decades 

August 17, 2023 02:50 pm | Updated 02:50 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Veteran Journalist and political analyst Ch. V.M. Krishna Rao

Veteran Journalist and political analyst Ch. V.M. Krishna Rao | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Senior journalist and political analyst Ch.V.M. Krishna Rao (64) passed away on August 17 morning. He is survived by wife, son, daughter and two grandchildren.

Krishna Rao’s remarkable 47-year career was a testament to his unwavering dedication to the field of journalism.

Commencing his journey as a stinger in 1975, Krishna Rao rose through the ranks leaving an indelible mark on the English and Telugu newspapers he contributed to. These included Eenadu Andhra Pradesh, Andhra Bhoomi, Deccan Chronicle and The New Indian Express. His longest and most impactful role was as the chief of news bureau of the Deccan Chronicle where he served for more than 18 years.

Called affectionately as “Babai” by his dear ones, Krishna Rao’s keen insights and unrelenting pursuit of truth earned him respect throughout the journalistic community. His battle with cancer over the past one year ended all too soon, his family members said.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao condoled the demise of the senior journalist. The Chief Minister said that Krishna Rao was a senior journalist with progressive thoughts. His writings, analysis and debates on TV channels with deep insight and in the interest of people were thought provoking.

The passing away of Krishna Rao who served as an honest scribe for more than four decades was a big loss to journalism, the Chief Minister said conveying his heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved family.

