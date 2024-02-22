Senior Auditor of State Audit Department sentenced to undergo one-year RI 

February 22, 2024 12:43 am | Updated 12:43 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Special Judge for Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Cases sentenced the Senior Auditor from the State Audit Department of Warangal to undergo one-year of rigorous imprisonment (RI), and slapped a fine of ₹10,000. ACB officials had earlier arrested Kanakam Chandraiah, the Senior Auditor from the Office of the District Audit Officer (Special Cell), State Audit Department, Warangal.

He was arrested after he was found demanding and accepting a bribe amount of ₹2,500 from a person. “It was for an official favour of getting authorisation for conversion of service pension to family pension and forwarding the same to the District Treasury Officer, Warangal,” said the officials.

During the trial of the case, the Special Court for ACB found him guilty on two counts and sentenced him to undergo one year of RI for each of the offences. “Both the sentences shall run concurrently,” said an official release from the ACB.