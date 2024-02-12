GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sangeet Natak Akademi to have South India centre in Hyderabad

February 12, 2024 12:20 am | Updated 12:20 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Former vice-president M. Venkaiah Naidu and Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development of the Northeast Region G. Kishan Reddy will be inaugurating the Sangeet Natak Akademi’s ‘Dakshin Bharat Sanskritik Kendra’ here in Hyderabad on Monday.

The foundation stone for a ‘Bharat Kala Mandapam auditorium’ will also be laid at the Centre for Cultural Resources and Training campus in Madhapur. The official function will be held at the Shilpa Kala Vedika in Hi-Tec City, where a cultural programme celebrating the life and times of legendary musician-singer Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao will be held, informed a press release on Sunday.

Sangeet Natak Akademi, an autonomous organisation under the Ministry of Culture and an apex body in the field of performing arts in the country, is into the preservation and promotion of diverse cultural heritage of the country expressed in forms of music, dance and drama.

“It is a matter of pride that South India’s rich and diverse intangible cultural heritage that is renowned globally will be further strengthened through this dedicated South India Cultural Centre. The centre is envisaged for the promotion of research and documentation of music, folk and tribal arts, theatre and puppetry. It will be developed as a state-of-the-art regional centre,” said Mr. Kishan Reddy.

The Ministry of Culture had recently commemorated the 100th birth anniversary of the legendary musician, freedom fighter and Padma awardee Ghantasala Venkateswara Rao through yearlong celebrations starting in December 2022 and culminating in December 2023, he pointed out.

Ghantasala’s legacy — his music and his emotive voice — continues to thrive in the homes of music lovers across India and around the globe. He was not just a singer but a freedom fighter who spent more than a year in jail for his participation in the Quit India movement, said the Minister.

During the event, the recent Padma awardees from the Telugu states will be felicitated, added the release.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.