Sangareddy Collector orders strict action on non-compliant industries after fatal blast

February 16, 2024 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - SANGAREDDY

Following the directives from the State government, Collector Vallur Kranti has asked the concerned authorities to enforce safety and regulatory mechanism within industrial establishments.

Conducting a coordination meeting along with Superintendent of Police (SP) Rupesh, Collector Kranti convened with representatives from ILA, TSIC, Industries Department, Pollution Control Board, Inspector of Factories, Fire, Labour, Medical Health, and other departments at Pashamylaram in Patancheru Mandal, on Thursday.

The meeting was prompted by a recent incident at an industrial unit in Pashamylaram, where an employee sustained burn injuries in a blast on Tuesday and later succumbed to those injuries. During the session, Ms. Kranti sought clarification on the circumstances leading to the reactor explosion and the subsequent response from relevant departments.

Stressing the importance of fire safety measures, Collector Kranti underscored the need for strict action against non-compliant industries, including the closure of factories and installations found in violation. The Inspector of Factories has been tasked with conducting comprehensive inspections of all companies and submitting detailed reports.

Additionally, suggestions were made to establish a Labour Grievance Mechanism overseen by Labour and TSIIC officials to address worker concerns promptly. A rescue committee, under the purview of Zonal Manager of TSIIC and comprising officials from ILA and allied departments, is proposed to oversee inspections of industries to ensure adherence to fire safety and regulatory standards, with non-compliant industries facing closure.

To enhance transparency and emergency response, measures are recommended to display pertinent industry details, including worker count, building setbacks, welfare initiatives, and contact information for company owners and emergency officers.

TSIIC officials have been instructed to close companies failing to remit property taxes until payment is made in full. Furthermore, PCB officials are mandated to enforce compliance with PCB regulations within industries, taking legal action against violators, including registering cases against negligent owners and scrutinising all licenses. Earlier, the officials conducted an inspection of the factory where the accident occurred on Tuesday.