Sajjanar’s team pressed trigger first in Warangal

Waking up to the killing of the four accused in the Disha case in an exchange of fire with the police on Friday, the people of Warangal district recalled the similar incident that took place in 2008.

Incidentally, it was V C Sajjanar who was Superintendent of Police of Warangal district who handled the case of acid attack on two girls that shook the country then. There was massive public outrage and pressure on the police to kill the accused immediately.

It took three days for the police to arrest the three youth — S. Srinivasa Rao, P. Harikrishna and B. Sanjay who attacked two girls — Swapnika and Praneetha who just came out of their college. The youth were hiding in the agricultural fields on the city outskirts where they hid the acid bottles they used.

Snatch weapon

When the police found them out, the youth allegedly tried to snatch away the weapon from a police constable and the police immediately shot them dead sensing danger.

Prior to the alleged encounter, the police came under heavy attack from the public and hundreds of girl students from various colleges had taken out rallies criticising the police for their failure to arrest the accused.

They even staged protest demonstration at the district police office.

Child killed

A similar incident had taken place in 2007 where 10-year-old Manisha was kidnapped from her school in Warangal. The accused killed her and threw the body into a agricultural well at Lingampally village in Station Ghanpur mandal. The then Superintendent of Police Soumya Mishra came under heavy criticism and there was public outrage. Students took out rallies and held protest demonstrations.

When the accused were caught and taken for crime scene reconstruction at the agricultural well, they allegedly tried to escape and police were forced to open fire killing them on the spot.

Heap praises

On hearing the killing of the four accused in the murder of the young government veterinarian, people burst into joy and heaped praises on the police for their action.

A resident of Ramnagar, Vemuri Neelima hailed Mr. Sajjanar and said she salutes him and his team for their action. “I went mad hearing the brutal killing of Disha. All the four accused got the punishment they deserved,” she said.

A resident of Excise Colony, Tadaka Srinath Goud said the Telangana police are the pride of people. “The Telangana police, particularly the Warangal police are best. Mr. Sajjanar who worked here delivered what people expected. He did it again and I salute him,” he said.