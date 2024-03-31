‘Run for Jesus’ draws hundreds onto streets in Hyderabad

March 31, 2024 11:15 pm | Updated 11:15 pm IST - HYDERABAD

On the occasion of Good Friday and Easter, hundreds of Christians made their presence felt on the streets of Hyderabad on Saturday.

‘Run for Jesus’, the annual rally organised by the Federation of Telugu Churches, Telangana State Federation of Churches, Telangana Council of Churches and Twin Cities Pastors’ Fellowship, displayed visuals of the message that “Christ is risen”.

Cardinal Poola Anthony, archbishop of the diocese of Hyderabad, flagged off the rally at St. Mary’s Basilica, Secunderabad; it concluded on St. George’s High School ground.

Conceptualised in 2011, the annual rally to reaffirm the spirit of faith and unity, was conducted in more than 500 locations in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, parts of Karnataka and Maharashtra this year, the organisers said.