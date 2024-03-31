GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Run for Jesus’ draws hundreds onto streets in Hyderabad

March 31, 2024 11:15 pm | Updated 11:15 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

On the occasion of Good Friday and Easter, hundreds of Christians made their presence felt on the streets of Hyderabad on Saturday.

‘Run for Jesus’, the annual rally organised by the Federation of Telugu Churches, Telangana State Federation of Churches, Telangana Council of Churches and Twin Cities Pastors’ Fellowship, displayed visuals of the message that “Christ is risen”.

Cardinal Poola Anthony, archbishop of the diocese of Hyderabad, flagged off the rally at St. Mary’s Basilica, Secunderabad; it concluded on St. George’s High School ground.

Conceptualised in 2011, the annual rally to reaffirm the spirit of faith and unity, was conducted in more than 500 locations in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, parts of Karnataka and Maharashtra this year, the organisers said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.