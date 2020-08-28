RTC cargo services started in Miryalaguda

Will help businesses in times of e-commerce, says MLA

Miryalaguda legislator N. Bhaskar Rao on Friday flagged off two cargo buses of the State Road Transport Corporation, launching parcel, courier and cargo (PCC) services here.

Through the PCC service, he said goods can be delivered to any part of the State, and it was also being offered at economical rates following a fare chart.

Mr. Rao said the service, at a time when e-commerce has become popular, will be of immense use for businesses, vegetable and fruit traders and a range of other service providers.

The State RTC first launched its PCC services in June in Hyderabad.