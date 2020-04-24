Rowdy sheeter murdered, body dismembered

A rowdy sheeter was murdered at the outskirts of Ramancha village near district headquarters late Thursday night. His body was dismembered by the killers and head was separated from the body.

According to sources, Ambati Yellam Goud (30), a native of Imambad village in Siddipet mandal, was a suspect in several cases.

Ambati Bharati, wife of Yellam, informed the police that he left home about 4 p.m. on Thursday after receiving a call and later his phone was switched off. She said that in the morning someone informed her that his body was on the Pullur road, his head and right hand were separated from the body. She told the police that Venkat, Santosh, Swamy and some others had differences with him and they might have killed him.

He has several cases pending against him. He was also involved in the murder of police constable Eswar Rao during the investigation of fake currency case in 2014.

Siddipet police registered a case and are investigating.