Row over compensation to project oustees

Some not willing to vacate village till their payments get cleared in spite of assurance by authorities

There seems to be a difference of opinion among oustees over vacating villages. This was evident at a meeting held at Etigaddakishtapur village in Toguta mandal, which passed a resolution not to vacate the village till all the pending payments were made. The meeting was presided over by Sarpanch K. Pratap Reddy on Tuesday.

Collector P. Venkatarami Reddy had held a meeting with the oustees of Etigaddakishtapur and Brahmana Banjerpally of Toguta mandal on Sunday and requested them to vacate the village stating that the project was nearing completion. He had promised to clear all their compensation money once they shift to the R&R Colony. The meeting was held with the elders of different castes who were finally convinced with the arguments put forth by the Collector.

“While admitting that injustice was meted out to some of the genuine oustees due to some technical issues, Mr. Venkatarami Reddy promised that all those who are eligible, will get their due without fail and if any remaining payments were pending they would be cleared once we vacate the village,” Bhum Reddy, a farmer from Etigaddakishtapur told The Hindu.

Similar was the case with Brahmana Banjerpally. “There are about 325 families in our village and about 25 of them initially asked for houses that would be constructed by the government at R&R Colony. But, later, they changed their mind and opted for open plots. The Collector has given us six months for temporary accommodation at Sangapur to construct the houses. We have the option of staying outside as well for which they pay ₹5,000 per month as rent,” said S. Ramu. He said that some of those claiming pending payments from the government were not coming forward to meet the Collector though district authorities were ready to clear them.

“I was not informed about the meeting held on Sunday. We have decided not to vacate the village till all payments are cleared in the village itself. The officials have promised to provide temporary accommodation for about 325 families but what about others. Can all of them get rented accommodation? Is it possible to complete the construction within six months, the grace period sanctioned by the authorities?” asked Mr. Pratap Reddy, a TRS sarpanch.