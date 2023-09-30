HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Route released for rescheduled October 1 Milad procession

Disagreements between Milad procession organisers arose when some announced the cancellation of the juloos, while others sought an alternate solution to the scheduling conflict

September 30, 2023 02:36 am | Updated 02:36 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Muslim devotees taking part in a rally to mark Milad-un-Nabi in Hyderabad.

Muslim devotees taking part in a rally to mark Milad-un-Nabi in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: File photo

The Markazi Milad Juloos Committee, the body comprised of religious figures, has announced the rescheduled route and arrangements for the Milad-un-Nabi procession, marking the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad.

Originally scheduled for September 28, the procession was postponed to October 1 as it overlapped with Ganesh immersion festivities in the city.

The procession, a significant religious event, will begin from the historic Mecca Masjid, and pass through significant neighbourhoods of the old city. The procession will culminate in Moghalpura. The planned route includes key areas such as Fateh Darwaza, Qazipura, Shalibanda, Charminar, Madina Building, Nayapul, Salarjung Museum, Darul Shifa, Miralam Mandi, and Etebar Chowk.

Disagreements between Milad procession organisers arose when some announced the cancellation of the juloos, while others sought an alternate solution to the scheduling conflict. Given this uncertainty, the Markazi Milad Juloos Committee, after serious deliberations, decided not to cancel the procession, but move it after the Ganesh immersion procession ends.

Even as deliberations were underway, the city’s youth, who participate in the procession in droves, expressed their confusion, and sought clarity from the organisers. According to sources, the organisers were under pressure from the youth, as well as the police, who did not wish to take any chances with the law and order situation given that both festivals coincided on September 28.

According to organisers, a large number of youth and expected to attend the Milad Juloos on October 1.

Related Topics

Telangana / religion and belief

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.