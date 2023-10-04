Roller Skating Association of Telangana de-affiliated

October 04, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Roller Skating Federation of India has announced the de-affiliation of the Roller Skating Association of Telangana (RSAT).

For the record, it is a sport that produced Anup Kumar Yama, winner of two bronze medals in the 2010 Asian Games in men’s single free skating and pairs skating event (partnering Avani Panchal).

In a letter addressed last week by RSFI general secretary Naresh Kumar Sharma to RSAT president S. Madhan Mohan Reddy and secretary S. Nirmal Prashad Singh, it was said that the decision came after careful consideration of various factors affecting the sport at the State-level.

“The RSFI has meticulously reviewed your partial report dated August 30, 2023, regarding the functioning of the State Association. Additionally, we have carefully considered all past communication and reminders sent to the association. It has become apparent that the Telangana State Association is not in compliance with the Federation’s rules and regulations,” it was stated.

“Despite multiple reminders over the years and complaints from various government authorities, adequate measures have not been taken to rectify the functioning of the State Association,” the RFI official said.

“The absence of district associations or units within Telangana for the last 9 years is a matter of grave concern. A State Association should ideally have functional units at the district level, which is currently lacking. Furthermore, the RSAT has not submitted a single District Association report to the RSFI, despite repeated reminders,” Mr. Sharma said.

Ad hoc committee

“In the light of this development, the affairs of roller skating in Telangana will be temporarily overseen by an ad hoc committee appointed by the RSFI. This committee will be responsible for managing and coordinating all skating-related activities within the State,” the RSFI general secretary said.

The task of selecting Team Telangana to represent the State in the 61st National Championship has been entrusted with the RSFI ad hoc committee comprising P.K. Singh (RSFI coordinator and international referee), Vittala Uppuluri (Indian team coach), Abbas Iqbal Lasaina, Gunamoni Sathaiah (both international skaters), Vatti Sreenu and G. Anil Goud (both district coordinators).

Meanwhile, the 10th Telangana inter-district championship (speed) will be held from October 14 to 17, the last date for entries being October 8.

“We remain committed to the growth and development of roller skating in Telangana, and we appreciate your understanding during this transitional phase,” the top RSFI official said.