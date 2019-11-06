Telangana

Road-widening work in Karimnagar commences

Minister Gangula Kamalakar interacting with Municipal Commissioner G. Venugopal Reddy after launching road work in Karimnagar on Tuesday.

Minister Gangula Kamalakar interacting with Municipal Commissioner G. Venugopal Reddy after launching road work in Karimnagar on Tuesday.  

Minister for BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar on Tuesday launched road-widening work from Sikhwadi to the Kaman road here.

This was taken up as part of Chief Minister’s assurance of allocation of ₹300 crore for the town beautification, which included 14.5-km R&B roads. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said the work was in various stages of completion. He said the road widening work and relocation of electric poles on the congested road would ease traffic and beautify the road. He also said the Smart City road work would begin soon.

Earlier, the Minister conducted a review meeting on the Smart City development work with Collector Sarfaraz Ahmad and Municipal Commissioner G. Venugopal Reddy. He said they plan to construct 50 smart classrooms in various government schools in the town.

