RMP turns saviour for injured dog

Makes a two-wheeled mobility aid for the dog enabling it to walk

Moved by the plight of an injured street dog, an animal lover of Singarayapalem village in Konijerla mandal designed a makeshift mobility aid using wheels of a kid’s stroller and pieces of plastic pipes helping the injured canine to move around.

Mohammed Aasha, a Registered Medical Practitioner (RMP), turned saviour for a dog struggling to move with both its rear legs badly injured with suspected multiple fractures near his residence two days ago.

He immediately shifted the dog to his home where he cleaned the injured legs and offered food to the canine.

The idea of making an improvised mobility aid struck him after he noticed the dog desperately trying to crawl by dragging its injured hind legs.

The Registered Medical Practitioner translated his idea into action by making a two-wheeled mobility aid resembling a wheel-chair by using the components of a defunct children’s stroller and toys besides some unused household items.

He then delicately attached the two-wheeled mobility aid to the dog enabling it to walk around providing the much-needed relief to the canine, albeit temporarily.

“The plight of the injured female dog aged above six years prompted me to design the makeshift mobility aid to alleviate its suffering,” Mr. Aasha told The Hindu.

“I rescued the street dog after finding it wreathing in pain on the roadside with its back legs injured,” the Registered Medical Practitioner said, adding that he would take the canine to the veterinary hospital in Khammam to ensure proper treatment for its injured legs and make it walk independently.