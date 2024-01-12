RLDA invites bids for land development at Dharmavaram

January 12, 2024 12:50 am | Updated 12:50 am IST - HYDERABAD

Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA), a statutory authority of Indian Railways, on Thursday invited bids for lease of commercial development of 14,164.50 sq.mts of land to be leased out for 45 years. The reserved price of the land located in Dharmavaram along the station road in Andhra Pradesh, is ₹9.1 crore.

The land parcel is located adjacent to the Chennai- Anantapur Highway (NH-716), thus making it accessible from all parts of the city. The site falls under the Ananthapuramu Hindupur Urban Development Authority.

An online pre-bid meeting was held on January 5 and the last date for submission of e-bid is January 22, up to 15:00 hours. RLDA vice-chairman Ved Parkash Dudeja said the land parcel is located near the Dharmavaram Railway station.

During the current financial year, RLDA has leased out various sites that are situated at Waltax Road and Ayanavaram (Chennai), Ajmer, Udaipur, Kota and Sawai Madhopur (Rajasthan), Bijwasan and Sewa Nagar and Lodhi Colony (Delhi), Solapur (Maharashtra), Old Howbagh Station (Jabalpur), Gomti Nagar (Lucknow), Naliapool Railway Colony (Dibrugarh) and Old Station Colony (Dhanbad) for a cumulative lease premium of ₹2,504 crore including railway assets valuing approximately ₹153.75 crore to be developed in Sewa Nagar and Lodhi Colony (Delhi), Ayanavaram (Chennai), Old Station Colony (Dhanbad) and Naliapool Railway Colony (Dibrugarh).

RLDA has also recently awarded the station redevelopment works for CSMT Railway Station and Ahmedabad Railway Station on EPC (Engineering Procurement and Construction) model, said a press release.