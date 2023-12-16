RIMS Adilabad medicos call off strike after assurances from director

December 16, 2023 05:30 pm | Updated 05:30 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Two days after launching the protest, the medicos at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) Adilabad have decided to call off the strike. The development came after the institute’s director responded positively to the concerns raised by the medicos.

The strike started on Thursday after six house surgeons at the institute were attacked by five individuals within the college premises. One of the assailants was identified as an assistant professor from the same institute.

In response to this incident, RIMS medicos submitted a representation on Saturday. Among their primary requests was a plea for heightened security measures, urging the deployment of the Special Protection Force (SPF) within the premises.

Dr. Voruganti Arun Kumar, president of RIMS Junior Doctors Association, said, “No legal action should be taken against any Undergraduate or Postgraduate student who participated in the strike. The director should ensure that the six victims are not further targeted by any person. Assistant Professor Dr. Kranthi Kumar, who has been terminated, should not be allowed into the campus and should not be given back his job. Complete transparency should be ensured in the enquiry in this matter, and medicos should be updated as and when needed.”

The association also emphasised the need for additional security measures, proposing the construction of compound walls equipped with proper CCTV surveillance. Furthermore, they called for the implementation of an entry logbook at the hostel gate, restricting access to individuals with a valid student ID card.

“Acknowledging the representation, the director of the institute responded positively to the representation submitted by RIMS Junior Doctors Association. Assuring swift action, the director affirmed the commitment of the entire administration to resolve the issues at the earliest,” the association added.