Rights on Podu lands in Central hands: Minister

Forest Minister A. Indrakaran Reddy on Monday clarified that the issue of granting rights on forest lands which are under cultivation by tribals rested with the Central government. The Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006 was a Central Act and it has exhausted its limit, he observed while addressing a group of Adivasis from Dharmajipet in Utnoor mandal and Allampalli in Kadem mandal of Nirmal district.

The aboriginal tribes had come to Utnoor to make a representation seeking pattas to forest lands being tilled by them as the Minister was on a visit to the place. The latter clarified on the issue and asked the concerned people to shun violence.

“You can protest on the issue and even apprise the Chief Minister of it but no can take law in his hands,” he cautioned. “The Chief Minister has promised to come here and address the issue of podu lands,” he added.

Talking further about the issue, the Minister said the problem is more in erstwhile Adilabad, Warangal and Khammam districts. The forest officials were doing their duty in protecting forests and no one should hinder in that to vitiate the atmosphere, Mr Reddy pointed out.