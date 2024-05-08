Revanth will keep his promise of ₹2 lakh loan waiver, says Jagga Reddy

May 08, 2024 02:00 am | Updated 02:00 am IST - Hyderabad

TPCC working president T. Jayaprakash Reddy said the government would fulfil its promise of waiving the ₹2 lakh farm loans by August 15 at any cost.

Campaigning in Dubbaka constituency on Tuesday in support of the party candidate for Medak Parliament Neelam Madhu, he said Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has promised to waive the farm loans by August 15 and he would keep his promise.

He said the BRS government took four years to waive ₹1 lakh but the farmers ended up paying more as the banks charged interest for the amount that was more than the actual amount waived off.

“And KCR and BRS party demands that the Congress waive the loans in 100 days after leaving behind empty coffers and debts of ₹7 lakh crore,” he said.

Seeking at least 50,000 majority for Congress in Dubbaka, he said the backward constituency would be developed if the Congress candidate was elected.