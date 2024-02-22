GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Revanth urges people to ensure party’s victory in at least 14 seats

Winning maximum number of seats will help in accelerated development of Telangana, say Ministers  

February 22, 2024 02:58 am | Updated 02:58 am IST - HYDERABAD

M Rajeev
M. Rajeev
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy with Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi.

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy with Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Congress party has apparently kickstarted its campaign for the ensuing elections to the Lok Sabha likely in April with State Congress president and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy exhorting people to ensure that the ruling party wins at least 14 of the 17 seats in the State.

The respect for Telangana at the national level will enhance significantly and more funds can be secured for the all round development of the State if the Congress wins 14 seats in the ensuing elections. “The war is not over (after Assembly elections). It is only intermission. The struggle will continue till the Congress gets at least 14 seats,” he said.

The Chief Minister, accompanied by his Cabinet colleagues N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Jupalli Krishna Rao, addressed an impressive gathering at Kodangal after laying foundation stones for works worth ₹4,369 crore in the constituency represented by Mr. Revanth Reddy. The meeting was utilised as platform for explaining the people about the benefits secured during the Congress rule and how the previous BRS government had neglected the people’s interests during its close to 10 years of rule.

Mr. Revanth Reddy lamented that migrations continued from erstwhile Mahbubnagar district due to the “utter neglect” of the BRS government in spite of the fact that the people elected “BRS (then TRS) president and migrant K. Chandrasekhar Rao” from the district. He said he could secure approval for projects worth huge amounts for the backward constituency as people reposed their faith in him.

“Give a majority of 50,000 votes from the constituency in Lok Sabha polls as it will ensure another ₹ 5,000 crore works for development of the constituency and surrounding areas,” he said. Several projects like Vikarabad-Krishna railway line, expansion of highways and others would be implemented if the Congress comes to power, he said.

Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy, Mr. Venkat Reddy and Mr. Krishna Rao too appealed to the people to ensure Congress’ victory in maximum number of seats in Telangana so that accelerated and all-round development of the State would be possible. They alleged that backward districts like Mahabubnagar and Nalgonda were neglected during the previous government and Congress’ victory could alone help in remedying the situation.

Mr. Venkat Reddy was particularly critical of the BRS president claiming that the latter did not dare to attend the Assembly session as he was afraid of facing the Congress in the House.

Indian National Congress / Telangana / General Elections 2024

