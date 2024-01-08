GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Revanth to tour districts after Jan. 26; first public meeting at Indervelli

January 08, 2024 11:45 pm | Updated 11:45 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

Indervelli, the historic tribal village of Adilabad district that represents the fighting spirit of Telangana, will see the first public meeting of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy after assuming office.

The meeting, which will kick off the Congress party’s Lok Sabha election campaign, will be held after January 26. The place has some sentimental value for Mr. Revanth Reddy as he organised his first public meeting at Indervelli after taking over as Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief.

The CM, who held a meeting with the in-charge Ministers and MLAs of five districts — Adilabad, Nizamabad, Medak, Mahabubnagar and Hyderabad — as a part of the preparatory meetings for Parliament elections decided the meeting schedule. He exhorted them to work towards winning a minimum of 12 seats in the ensuing Parliament elections.

Mr. Reddy also informed the in-charge Ministers and MLAs that he would tour the districts after January 26 as part of the poll campaign and would be personally available for the MLAs to discuss constituency issues from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Secretariat thrice a week.

