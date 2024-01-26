Revanth Reddy alleges potential BJP-BRS alliance, promises swift implementation of poll promises

January 26, 2024 04:25 am | Updated 04:25 am IST - HYDERABAD

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has alleged that Bharat Rashtra Samithi president K. Chandrashekhar Rao was willing to trade its MP seats with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) if it was willing to leave just two MP seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections indicating that the BRS was desperate to have a tie up with the BJP.

Mr. Revanth, who is also TPCC president, alleged that the public voted the BRS out of power due to its failure to fulfill promises made during its tenure. “They are claiming that they would have won had they changed the candidates. But people wanted to change the KCR family and voted them out of power,” he said.

Speaking at a booth-level conveners meeting at LB Stadium on Thursday, Mr. Revanth commended the Gandhi family for their sacrifices for the country. He questioned the trend of aspiring politicians seeking ministerial positions within six months of being elected, and specifically asked if Rahul Gandhi ever aspired to become Prime Minister.

Regarding the BJP’s role in the struggle for Independence, Mr. Revanth urged current BJP leaders to clarify their party’s historical stance and understanding with the British rulers. He stressed the need for the Congress to triumph in the parliamentary elections, while asserting that the fight in Parliamentary elections would be with Prime Minister Narendra Modi rather than regional figures.

Referring to BRS’s efforts to ridicule him as ‘gumpu mestgri’ (chief mason), he said he was a capable mason who could repair the broken system and also build a tomb after burying the BRS 100 metres under the ground. The Chief Minister pledged that the Congress government would fulfill its election promises within 100 days of taking office. He flayed the BRS, stating that none of its promises had been fully implemented, and claimed that financial assistance for Rythu Bandhu would be completely disbursed by the end of February.

He alleged that KCR had appointed businessmen like B. Partha Saradhi Reddy, Vaddiraju Ravi Chandra, and Divakonda Damodhar Rao for financial gains, while Congress had given tickets to small-time and poor leaders. Questioning KCR’s choices, he said the Congress had made a Dalit leader as the AICC chief, while the BRS failed to make a Dalit CM as promised by the party chief. He announced that he would address meetings in all the 17 parliamentary constituencies, and expressed confidence in winning the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

In response to BRS party leaders’ comments on KCR’s first public appearance after undergoing surgery, Mr. Revanth stated, “If a tiger comes, we are ready to trap it in a cage.” He likened Mr. Modi and Mr. KCR to two sides of the same coin.