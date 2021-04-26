Telangana

Retirement age of DCCB staff hiked

A meeting of the board of directors of District Cooperative Central Bank of erstwhile Karimnagar district on Monday resolved to hike the retirement age of DCCB staff from 58 to 61 years.

It was also resolved to extend health insurance scheme to the 480 employees and their dependents. The insurance coverage will also apply to over 700 employees of 128 primary agriculture cooperative societies working under the DCCB, a release said.

The meeting, chaired by K. Ravinder Rao, who is also the chairman of Telangana State Cooperative Apex Bank, was the first in this financial year.

It was decided to restrict the business hours of DCCB and its 69 branches from 10.30 a.m. to 2.30 p.m. in view of high incidence of COVID-19 cases.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 26, 2021 11:51:40 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/retirement-age-of-dccb-staff-hiked/article34417997.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY