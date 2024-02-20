GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Renuka Chowdhury, Anil Yadav, Ravichandra elected unopposed to Rajya Sabha

Congress bags two, one goes to BRS

February 20, 2024 10:39 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Newly elected Rajya Sabha member M. Anil Kumar Yadav going in a procession from Assembly to Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday.

Newly elected Rajya Sabha member M. Anil Kumar Yadav going in a procession from Assembly to Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

All the three candidates — two from the Congress party and one from the Bharat Rashtra Samiti — were declared unopposed to the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday by the Assistant Returning Officer for the elections to the Upper House.

Congress candidates – former Union minister Renuka Chowdhury and former Youth Congress State chief M. Anil Kumar Yadav — were elected unopposed while former Rajya Sabha member Vaddiraju Ravichandra, whose term ended earlier this month too was elected without a contest.

All the three received their election certificates on Tuesday from ARO Upender Reddy in the Legislative Assembly. Accompanied by the Congress leaders, Ms. Renuka Chowdhury and Mr. Anil came to the Assembly and were formally handed over the certificates. Mr. Ravichandra too arrived with the BRS leaders and received the certificate.

Legislature Secretary V. Narasimha Charyulu was present.

Later, Mr. Anil Kumar Yadav went in a procession from Assembly to Gandhi Bhavan and then came to Old MLAs quarters along with his supporters.

