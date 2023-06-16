Renominate all the sitting MLAs: Revanth challenges CM KCR

June 16, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - Hyderabad

Telangana Congress president A. Revanth Reddy challenged Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to renominate all the 104 MLAs of the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) if he believed that justice was done to Telangana during his government.

Mr. Reddy claimed that Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao was petrified with the thought of the outcome of the next elections and that is why he was trying to shift the blame of his failures onto the MLAs. “I challenge him to renominate all the sitting MLAs of his party,” he said.

The Congress chief was speaking after Anil Kumar Yadav took over as the president of the newly formed Secunderabad District Congress Committee at Gandhi Bhavan on Friday.

He also took potshots at Minister for Municipal Administration K. T. Rama Rao, who commented recently that Telangana State would not have been a reality if KCR was not born. Demand for Telangana Statehood has a history of over 60 years and leaders like Dr. Marri Chenna Reddy and Madan Mohan almost made the dream reality in 1969 itself while people like Balladeer Gaddar and Belli Lalitha started it in the 90s. “Mr. Rama Rao doesn’t know the history of Telangana movements or the agitation,” he charged.

Pointing out that winning seats in Hyderabad was important for the Congress party, he recalled how leaders like P. Janardhan Reddy led the Congress in the city and contributed to its development. He said Mr. Anil Yadav has similar fighter qualities and he would bring back party’s glory in the city.

He said Hyderabad was developed by the Congress governments bringing drinking water from Singur, Godavari and Krishna rivers. The city was made an IT hub during the Congress government while it also launched all the major projects in the city like Metro Rail, Outer Ring Road and the International Airport.

BRS leaders join Congress

Earlier, several leaders from the BRS joined the party in the presence of Mr. Revanth Reddy. Gangapuram Rajender, a senior leader of BRS from Achampet constituency and former ZPTC Bhimudu Naik were among those who joined. The Congress president said the joinings from the BRS indicate the change that is bound to happen in Telangana soon. These are not mere joinings but a wave that will consume the anti-people BRS government, he claimed.

Former MPs, Ponnam Prabhakar and Balram Naik, AICC secretaries A. Sampath Kumar, Rohit Chaudhary, C.P. Vishnunadh and Mansoor Ali Khan and Youth Congress president Shivsena Reddy also spoke.