Release funds to panchayats as sarpanches are struggling under heavy debt, says CLP leader

Treasury Benches accuse CLP leader of misleading the House with falsehood

August 05, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka with Manthani MLA D. Sreedhar Babu.

File photo of Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka with Manthani MLA D. Sreedhar Babu. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

The Assembly witnessed arguments and counterarguments between Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and ruling BRS MLAs and Minister when the Congress MLA pointed out the problems being faced by sarpanches due to non release of funds by the government.

Participating in a short discussion on ‘Measures taken by the government for providing infrastructure facilities and also Palle Pragathi - Pattana Pragath - Outcome’ on Saturday, Mr. Vikramarka said that reports about problems being faced by sarpanches were published in various newspapers and the death of one sarpanch in Illentakunta mandal was related to this. He said that the development in Hyderabad took place because of the development initiated by the Congress party in the past.

Minister for Municipal Administration K.T. Rama Rao, Minister for Assembly Affairs V. Prashanth Reddy, Minister for Panchayat Raj E. Dayakar Rao and Minister for Animal Husbandry T. Srinivas Yadav launched an intense counter attack.

“You are contradicting yourself. Was the government not releasing funds or not clearing bills? You are saying that the government was taking lands for the construction of graveyards, Palle Prakruthi Vanams and other needs while saying that we are not working. If we are not doing work, why all this,” Minister for Municipal Administration asked. He also targeted the Telangana Congress leadership saying that while Mr. Bhatti was busy with his Padayatra the others in Gandhi Bhavan were working against him.

Mr. Prashanth Reddy said it was not fair for Mr. Vikramarka to mislead the House that too holding a position like the leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP). He further said that the ruling party would not tolerate this. Mr. Dayakar Rao asked the CLP leader to compare villages during the previous governments and their present condition and even with those in the States where Congress was in power.

MLA Rasamayi Balakishan said that the sarpanch referred by the CLP leader in Illentakunta mandal was very close to him and he died due to some illness and the deceased used to visit Hyderabad for dialysis frequently. Bowing to the pressure, Mr. Vikramarka withdrew his statement about the specific sarpanch, but insisted that government must release funds to panchayats without any delay.

BJP MLA M. Raghunandan Rao said that the villages were not receiving any funds from the State Finance Commission (SFC) and sarpanches were diverting funds received from the Centre as a part of 15th Finance Commission recommendations.

