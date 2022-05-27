Regency College wins Chef-Champ competition
Regency College of Hotel Management and Culinary Arts stood first at the All India Chef Champ Inter-Collegiate competition held in Bengaluru where 15 top colleges from various parts of the country participated.
A statement said that students competed in Amuse-Bouce Appetiser, Dessert, Main Course, Plated Preparation and Presentation segments and won in all the categories and also won the overall championship. The products displayed by students of Regency stole the show as the students did exceptional plate presentations, uniqueness, creativity, portion size, product taste and sanitation practices overwhelming the judges, according to college principal Ramesh Kumar Reddy.
