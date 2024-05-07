Recovered 5,000 acres from ‘Land Jihad’, says Uttarakhand CM

May 07, 2024 12:08 am | Updated 12:08 am IST - HYDERABAD

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, on Monday, claimed that his government had taken stringent action against what he termed ‘Land Jihad’ by recovering 5,000 acres which was illegally encroached on and pointed out that his State was the first in the country to adopt the Uniform Civil Code to promote equality before law.

Addressing an election campaign meeting at Musheerabad in support of Telangana BJP president and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, he said while B.R. Ambedkar ensured reservations for the marginalised sections, the Congress and its allies have brought religion-based quota due to “appeasement” politics.

The BRS’ ‘car’ has gone to the repair shop while the Congress party’s ‘hand’ influence is over with only the BJP’s ‘lotus’ blooming, he said and accused the Congress government of not implementing the guarantees promised before the Assembly polls and also not taking up proper investigation into the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme and other scams of the BRS government.

“What more guarantee do you need when Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself has said reservations will not removed as long as he alive,” he said about the Congress’ charge against the BJP removing quotas if it returns to power.

Mr. Dhami praised Mr. Kishan Reddy’s candidature and asserted that no one can match him in his contributions towards public life and service to the party, so he was sure to win again.

Rajya Sabha MP K. Laxman said the entire country is looking forward to the Uniform Civil Code to be implemented and it will be done once Mr. Modi takes over for his third term.

Mr. Kishan Reddy reminded about Mr. Modi’s proposed meetings in Telangana on May 10 and urged the party cadre to make it a success. Those in favour of the PM should vote before 10 a.m. and post their selfies on the social media on the polling day, he added.