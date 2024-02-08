‘Razakar’ Hindi version to release on Feb.10

February 08, 2024 05:56 am | Updated 05:56 am IST - HYDERABAD

Bharatiya Janata Party State executive committee member Gudur Narayana Reddy on Wednesday invited film actress Kangana Ranaut to release the trailer of ‘Razakar’ movie’s Hindi version.

He met the actress in Mumbai to extend the invitation. The trailer of Hindi version of ‘Razakar’ movie would be released on February 10 at Taj Hotel of Mumbai, said Mr. Reddy, the producer.

The movie is to be released in Telugu version also and is about the “silent genocide” of the Hindus during the regime of Mir Osman Ali Khan, the seventh Nizam of erstwhile Hyderabad State. It traces the atrocities of the Razakars under the leadership of Khasim Razvi, said a press release on Wednesday.