GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Razakar’ Hindi version to release on Feb.10

February 08, 2024 05:56 am | Updated 05:56 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Bharatiya Janata Party State executive committee member Gudur Narayana Reddy on Wednesday invited film actress Kangana Ranaut to release the trailer of ‘Razakar’ movie’s Hindi version.

He met the actress in Mumbai to extend the invitation. The trailer of Hindi version of ‘Razakar’ movie would be released on February 10 at Taj Hotel of Mumbai, said Mr. Reddy, the producer.

The movie is to be released in Telugu version also and is about the “silent genocide” of the Hindus during the regime of Mir Osman Ali Khan, the seventh Nizam of erstwhile Hyderabad State. It traces the atrocities of the Razakars under the leadership of Khasim Razvi, said a press release on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.