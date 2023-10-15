HamberMenu
Rahul, Priyanka to flag off bus yatra from Ramappa Temple on Oct.18

Bus yatra to cover Mahabubabad, Warangal, Peddapalli, Karimnagar & Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituencies

October 15, 2023 11:46 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Congress party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Congress party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will launch with fanfare the Congress party bus yatra from Ramappa Temple in Mulugu district on October 18.

The party on Sunday released the three-day schedule of Mr.Gandhi. TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy told reporters that the senior leader will offer prayers at Ramappa Temple and later address a public meeting in Mulugu town to mark the commencement of the bus yatra.

Mulugu constituency is represented by Dhanasiri Anusuya alias Seethakka in the Assembly. The bus yatra will then cover 35 kms to reach Bhupalpally where Mr.Gandhi will undertake a padayatra with unemployed youth.

Day Two of his tour on October 19 will include an interaction with Singareni and NTPC workers union leaders & RFCL workers and contract job scam victims for two-and-a-half hours before he reaches Peddpalli to address a public meeting. In Karimnagar, he will embark on a padayatra from 7 p.m.

The AICC leader will conclude his tour on October 20 with a visit to Bodhan where he will meet beedi rollers and families of Gulf migrants and visit the Nizam Sugar Factory before proceeding to Armoor to interact with turmeric and sugarcane farmers. In Nizamabad town, he will go on a padayatra.

Mr.Revanth Reddy said the second phase of the bus yatra will be undertaken after Dasara and more constituencies will be covered.

