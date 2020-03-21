Put off Intermediate spot valuation

BJP floor leader in Telangana Legislative Council N. Ramachander Rao, on Friday urged the State government to postpone spot valuation of Intermediate exam papers in wake of coronavirus outbreak.
As the SSC exams have been postponed on the direction of the TS High Court, the government should consider the postponement of Intermediate spot valuation, said Mr. Rao, also the City party chief.
The BJP leader said the teachers have been expressing apprehensions in coming to the valuation centres in view of COVID-19 outbreak.
