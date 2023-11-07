Prove 24 hours power supply, we will not file nominations, says Revanth

November 07, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday threw a challenge to the BRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, saying that he and his colleague S.A. Sampath Kumar will not file their nomination papers, if the latter proved that there was 24 hours’ power supply to the farm sector in the State.

Addressing election rallies in Alampur, Gadwal and Makthal on Tuesday, Mr. Revanth Reddy said the credit for free power supply goes only to the Congress party, which waived power arrears, lifted cases against the farmers and provided free power to 18 lakh agricultural pumpsets.

“Unable to do anything, KCR and his party are resorting to falsehood and making people believe that everything is fine,” he said, adding that there was a new-found expectation among the farmers, women and youth about the Congress. He questioned what happened to the promise of ₹100 crore for the development of Jogulamba Temple in Alampur.

Criticising the local MLC Challa Venkatarami Reddy, the TPCC chief said the Congress had the distinction of making Neelam Sanjeeva Reddy the President of India while his grandson was now working as a ‘slave’ of the ruling BRS leadership.

Assuring that a person from the Boya community would be made MLC once Congress came to power, he also promised to bring Boyas under the ST quota.

Stating that KCR, his son K.T. Rama Rao and Minister T. Harish Rao were conspiring to defeat the Congress party, Mr. Revanth Reddy said voters should be cautious about the selfish interests of the BRS leadership. He said the Congres would come up with an improved and efficient app in the place of Dharani portal. He also took potshots at the BRS, stating that the party could not find a single Mudiraj leader to contest the elections in any of the 119 constituencies. He claimed Congress gave tickets to four Mudiraj leaders. He cautioned people to be wary of the corrupt BRS government and appealed to them not to give the party a third term. He expressed the confidence that the Congress party would win all the 14 seats in undivided Mahabubnagar district.