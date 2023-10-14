HamberMenu
Protests rock Ashok Nagar after student ‘ends life’

October 14, 2023 12:30 am | Updated 12:30 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Late night protests broke out in Ashok Nagar area after a student, Marri Pravalika, allegedly ended her life in a hostel room late on Friday. According to the Chikkadpally Police, the 23-year-old student was a native of Warangal and was studying in Hyderabad while staying at Brundavan Hostel in Ashok Nagar. 

The news of her death spread like wildfire and the students who are living in the area turned up to protest blaming the postponement of Telangana State Public Service Commission Group II exam. According to police, the student left behind a note.

The students shouted slogans of ‘We Want Justice’ and blocked traffic for sometime in the night. Many coaching centres are located in the Ashok Nagar area where students stay and prepare for various competitive exams. 

(Roshini suicide prevention helpline numbers are: 8142020033/44 and 040 66202000/2001.)

