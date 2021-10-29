Protest against ‘differential treatment’ continues

Many villagers demand ₹6,000 per vote, quoting the practice by a particular party

The unusual demonstrations by some voters stating that “we too should be given ₹6,000 per vote as being given by a party to some in Huzurabad by-poll” continued for the second day on Friday, posing uncomfortable questions to political parties and officials.

Video clips of women alleging that a particular party was distributing ₹6,000 per vote in the constituency and demanding that they too be given the same amount went viral the previous day. Two more video clips with near similar content surfaced from the constituency on Friday, even as police announced that they had already launched an investigation into such instances reported on Thursday.

In one video purportedly emerging from Peddapapayapally village, women staged a sit-in on the road, alleging that they were being denied ₹6,000 per vote. “We have two votes and live in a hut. What is our mistake? Why are we being deprived of that money?” they angrily asked. They also charged that one village elder even threatened them with dire consequences when they questioned on the issue.

In one village of Kamlapur mandal, women charged that ‘village elder’ told them that they would be given money only if they pledged and promised before voting. “Did they give money to all only after taking promises..we too are voters and why are they not giving money to us?”

Karimnagar Police Commissioner V. Satyanarayana said that two cases were already registered relating to such instances. “We appeal to people to alert police if anyone distributes cash and liquor to woo voters. They can use ECI’s C vigil to alert authorities. We understand some persons are instigating people to stage such demonstrations,” he said.

Mr. Satyanarayana said persons demonstrating seeking money for votes would invite the wrath of the law. This would amount to violating Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code and other provisions of the law, he said, adding that probe was on to identify persons indulging in distribution of money.

Interestingly, a video clip of some members of a government teachers union, who were on polling duty, fleeing on seeing BJP party workers while they were attending a party hosted by a political party surfaced on Friday. “TRS is bribing everyone and went to the extent of inducing even poll duty staff. We complained to ECI,” BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay said.

Retired officer G. Padmanabha Reddy of Forum for Good Governance said it was the failure of the ECI. “The spineless and toothless ECI is failing to conduct a fair and free election,” he said. Already, similar situation arose during elections to graduate and teacher constituencies of the Legislative Council.

He felt that the police should have used their intelligence network to scuttle money power in the election. Awareness too should be created among public on the dangerous ramifications of such trends, he said.