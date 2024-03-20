GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Properties worth ₹23 crore of two accused attached in drugs case  

Comes at a time when the State is fighting rising cases of alprazolam-laced toddy consumption

March 20, 2024 08:34 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

 

The Shadnagar police and Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) on Wednesday attached properties worth ₹23 crore of two accused in an alprazolam seizure case in 2023. This comes at a time when the State is fighting rising cases of alprazolam-laced toddy consumption.  

32-year-old Kamareddy Excise Police constable Golla Ramesh and Gundumalla Venkataiah are the two key accused in the case. Officials said the accused acquired four open plots in Shadnagar admeasuring area 866.66 square yards, 22 acres of agricultural land and ₹6 lakh bank balance by illegally selling the drug.  

On December 25, 2023, the Shadnagar police along with TSNAB seized two kilograms of alprazolam from Golla Ramesh. A case was filed against him under Sections 8 (c) and 29 of the Narcotics Drugs & Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

TSNAB Director Sandeep Shandilya said: “For every rupee invested into the illegal trade, a person makes ₹40. There is a huge flow of money in this network of alprazolam manufacturers and suppliers.”    

Alprazolam is a psychotropic substance belonging to the benzodiazepines class, which is used to treat anxiety, insomnia, and other conditions. However, it is also used illegally as a recreational drug. In Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, alprazolam is widely used as a cutting agent for illicit toddy.

