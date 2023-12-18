GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DGCA approves Drone Academy at Telangana Agri University

It offers six-week training to ryots, agri-graduates, rural youth in drone piloting

December 18, 2023 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
Agri-drones on display on the campus of PJTSAU in Hyderabad

Agri-drones on display on the campus of PJTSAU in Hyderabad | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

hyderabad

The Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has approved the Drone Academy at Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU). This paves way for establishing a Remote Pilot Training Organisation (RPTO) to provide agri-drone pilot training to farmers, diploma holders, agri-graduates and unemployed rural youth with the collaboration of Marut Dronetech Private Ltd for a period of 10 years.

According to the university officials, PJTSAU has been working on the development of crop-specific Standard Operating Protocols (SOPs) for the drone-based pesticide spraying for seven major crops in Telangana – paddy, cotton, pigeonpea (redgram), groundnut (peanut), soybean, sesame (gingelly) and safflower.

Detailed information on the development of crop-specific SOPs for drone-based spraying of pesticides in major field crops was submitted to the National Committee in the Ministry of Agriculture. Keeping in view the agri-domain expertise of the university on drones, the DGCA has accorded permission to the PJTSAU Drone Academy for the benefit of the farming community in the State.

The officials stated that the academy would be operational soon in the old SABM building on the university’s campus here. The proposed agri-drone pilot training course would be offered for six days covering the aspects relating to drone piloting, operational safety, risk assessment, DGCA rules and regulations and crop specific SOPs among others.

It would be the first of its kind exclusive agriculture domain-specific drone pilot training institute and it would ensure the development of skilled human resources for the use of drones in agriculture and allied fields. It would also pave the way for the establishment of customer hiring centers (CHCs) by agri-graduates, farmer-producer organisations (FPOs), women self-help groups, rural entrepreneurs and would create new employment avenues.

Related Topics

Telangana / Agriculture

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.