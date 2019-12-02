Private travels bus gutted in Telangana, passengers escape unhurt

Some 40 passengers and staff of a private travels bus escaped safe and unhurt in the wee hours of Monday, when the vehicle’s engine caught fire that soon spread the whole bus and engulfed it.

None of the passengers were hurt, thanks to the thoughtful and alert driver who pulled over and deboarded all the occupants. Luggage and belongings of a few occupants were, however, gutted in the fire.

According to information, the bus, belonging to one Lakshmi Gayatri Travel Company, going from Hyderabad to Ongole caught fire in its engine area around 1 a.m., when it was near Cherlapally village on the Narketpally-Addanki State highway here.

Eyewitnesses from Cherlapally village, who were drawn to the site by the massive fire, said fire tenders from the Nalgonda fire station came about half-an-hour after the incident.

“The fire spread very fast and the whole bus was in flames by the time the fire engine arrived. Fire personnel were at it for nearly two hours to put out the fire,” they said.

Traffic moved slow on the highway in one lane as firefighting continued. Passengers of the bus were moved to a safe shelter, and later alternate arrangements were made for their travel.

The Nalgonda police suspect the fire accident was caused due to a technical snag. A case has been opened for complete probe.