‘Prime Minister is spewing venom against Telangana’

Minister T. Harish Rao and other TRS leaders counter Modi’s criticism

Several TRS leaders took objection to the comments made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament on Tuesday that the division of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh did not take place properly. They alleged that Mr. Modi was unable to digest the development that has been taking place in Telangana.

Finance and Health Minister T. Harish Rao objected to the comments made by Mr. Modi alleging that the Prime Minister has been spewing venom against Telangana whenever there was an opportunity.

“I strongly condemn the comments made by the Prime Minister and they are objectionable. Whenever there is an opportunity Mr. Modi has been spewing venom against Telangana. He is unable to digest the development of Telangana and may be fearing we may surpass Gujarat,” said Mr. Harish Rao while participating in the awareness programme on Dalit Bandhu held at Potharam J village in Husnabad constituency in Siddipet district on Tuesday. He said that had Telangana been carved out early, so may suicides of the youth for separate state would not have occurred.

Panchayat Raj Minister E. Dayakar Rao said that the comments made by Mr. Modi proved once again that the BJP was against formation of Telangana. “Mr. Modi’s comments are nothing but insulting people of Telangana and against the spirit of federal system. What is the meaning of ‘One vote- two states’ resolution passed BJP at Kakinada? Why Modi is against Telangana? Why BJP has stopped division of Telangana along with other three states in the past?” asked the Minister.

Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar alleged that Mr Modi has insulted the sacrifices made by hundreds of people for Telangana.

MLA and PUC chairman A Jeevan Reddy said that the true colours of Mr. Modi came to the four with his speech in the Parliament.

“Mr. Modi has humiliated the Parliament as well as President of India who have accorded separate Telangana. Even BJP leaders Sushma Swaraj and L.K. Advani, who supported Telangana were humiliated. He is anti-constitutional and anti-Telangana. He has to apologies to the people of Telangana immediately. This will lead to end of BJP in Telangana,” he commented.