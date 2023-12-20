GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

President Droupadi Murmu lauds HPS for its inclusive environment

December 20, 2023 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
President Droupadi Murmu with Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at the centennial celebrations of Hyderabad Public School in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

President Droupadi Murmu with Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at the centennial celebrations of Hyderabad Public School in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

During the finale of The Hyderabad Public School’s centenary celebrations, President Droupadi Murmu praised the institution for inspiring students and bringing recognition to the country. Recognising the challenges faced over a century, she commended the school for empowering students as resilient decision makers, highlighting academic excellence and character-building. 

The President applauded the inclusive environment, encouraging students from diverse backgrounds to study and learn together. Stressing lifeskills aligned with the National Education Policy 2020, she urged the stakeholders to foster technical skills and emotional strength. Ms. Murmu emphasised cultivating compassion, empathy, and pursuing passions, fostering positive energy.

Other dignitaries, including Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Minister Danasari Anasuya alias Seethakka, and Education Secretary B. Venkatesham, participated. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan praised the school’s transformation from exclusivity to inclusivity, recognising its service to students from diverse backgrounds.

The centenary celebrations, continuing until December 27, 2023, promise diverse events for participants.

Related Topics

Telangana

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.