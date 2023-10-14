Prepare Ramanthapur tank work fence estimate after seeking EC permission: HC tells GHMC chief

October 14, 2023 12:12 am | Updated 12:13 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Telangana High Court on Thursday directed GHMC Commissioner D. Ronald Rose to prepare an estimate for the work of fencing the perimeter of Ramanthapur pedda cheruvu (tank) within a week and send the proposal to the Election Commission (EC) for relaxation from the code for the ensuing Assembly election.

A bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice N.V. Shravan Kumar, hearing a PIL petition over protection of Ramanthapur tank, instructed him to complete the fencing work within two months of Election Commission’s permission. The proposal for de-silting the tank to enhance its water holding capacity too should be sent to the EC within a week and execute the same within two months of EC’s permission, the Bench said.

The Bench made it clear to the GHMC that it should ensure there are no encroachments around the water body. The plantation on the bund of the tank should be finished within two months. When the government counsel for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Pasham Krishna Reddy informed the Bench that already a preliminary notification was issued demarcating the full tank level (FTL) of the water body, the Chief Justice said why preliminary notification remarking - “is this a land acquisition proceeding?”

Following the government counsels’ explanation that they had to mandatorily go through process of issuing preliminary notification, the Bench made it clear that the final notification must be issued after 30 days. A copy of the final notification and the status report on compliance of the directions of the Bench must be presented to the court on or before the next date of hearing, the Bench said.

The Bench dispensed with the personal appearance of GHMC Commissioner for time being.