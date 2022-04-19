Prepare plans to promote profitable crops: CM 

Holds elaborate review on agriculture sector in the State

Holds elaborate review on agriculture sector in the State

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has directed the Agriculture department officials to prepare special plans for promoting cultivation of profitable crops by farmers from the next season.

Officials at the same time should focus on positioning required quantities of seeds, fertilisers and other inputs to farmers ahead of the commecnement of the next season.

The Chief Minister held an elaborate review meeting on the ongoing procurement process and planning for the next season with senior officials on Tuesday. He directed the district level officials to conduct field visits on a regular basis while the agriculture extension officers should be in the fields to give necessary recommendations to farmers. Officials concerned should take steps to sensitise the administrative machinery in this direction by conducting training sessions if need be and ensure that job charts were prepared for officials at different levels.

Mr. Rao said the situation was favourable for agriculture in the State, more so after the Meteorological department had forecast normal rainfall in the coming monsoon season set to commence soon. Steps should accordingly be taken to keep adequate quantities of seeds and fertilisers in reserve so that no shortage was felt by farmers. At the same time, stringent action should be initiated against those indulging in manufacture and sale of spurious seeds.

He recalled how the agriculture sector that was neglected in the united State grew to contribute 21 per cent to the State’s GSDP, thereby strengthening the economy. Coupled with the proactive measures taken by the government, construction of projects like Kaleshwaram and Pranahita were nearing completion and they would further accelerate farming in the State.

“There will be no scoep for drought in Telangana in future. Officials should therefore keep pace with the developments in the farm sector and ensure that the department becomes vibrant in meeting the needs of the sector,” he said. He directed Agriculture Minister S. Niranjan Reddy and senior officials to prepare district agriculture action plans in coordination with the district collectors and RDOs.

The Chief Minister wanted steps to be taken to reduce dependence on fertilisers and educate farmers on adopting scientific methods in farming. Awareness should also be created among farmers on crop diversification as sowing the same crop for successive seasons could result in reducing the productivity of the land. “Protecting soil fertility is the need of the hour and farmers should be educated in this direction,” he said.

Officials should focus on bringing down use of fertilisers and educate farmers on the adverse impacts excessive use of fertilisers would have on the soil fertility in the longer run. Farmers on their part should take advice from the officials concerned on reducing use of fertilisers as they could impact the growth of the crop.

Fertiliser stocks

The Chief Minister enquired about the available stocks of DAP, urea and other fertilisers and officials informed him that sufficient stocks were already kept in position for the coming season. In this context, Mr. Rao said that there could be shortages of DAP as the raw material for its preparation would come mainly from Ukraine and Russia which were presently engaged in a war. Farmers should be educated about this aspect to ensure that they did not resort to indiscriminate use of DAP and they instead opt for fertilisers based on carbon components which would enhance soil fertility. He recalled the scientific studies which said there was scope for significant drop in soil fertility in the event of farmers opting for paddy cultivation in the longer term.