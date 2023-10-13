HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Prayers and protests for Palestine resonate in Hyderabad

October 13, 2023 04:18 pm | Updated 04:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Syed Mohammed
Syed Mohammed
Protestors hold placards and raise slogans against the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Protestors hold placards and raise slogans against the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. | Photo Credit: Arrangement

Supplications beseeching the Almighty to end the Israel-Hamas war, and prayers for the Palestine resonated across the prayers halls of mosques across Hyderabad, even as police stepped up vigil on Friday.

In other parts of the city, at certain locations including Raj Bhavan Road, flags of Israel were placed on the road with a few pedestrians walking over them.

Several young men and women, carrying banners expressing solidarity with Palestine, gathered near the Ambedkar Statue near the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation headquarters at Tank Bund. Protesters held signs which read: “Long Live Palestine” and “Gaza Will Never Die”. The protesters belonged to the Disha Students Organisation and the Naujawan Bharat Sabha. However, a few minutes into their protest, police reached the spot and detained the protesters. They were then taken to the Saifabad Police Station.

The prayers in masjids followed religious and socio-religious organisations, such as the Jamiat Ulama Telangana Andhra Pradesh, issuing an appeal to masjid managing committees that khateebs during sermons expound on the importance of Masjid al-Aqsa in Jerusalem. Such prayers were organised in several mosques across the city, including at the prominent Jama Masjid Darul Shifa. A congregational dua (supplication) was made for the alleviation of the suffering of Palestine, and of the residents of the besieged Gaza Strip.

Anticipating protests, police beefed up security near Charminar, given that it is in close proximity to the historic Mecca Masjid. However, those who were present at the scene said that no such protest took place.

Since the Israel-Hamas war erupted, netizens have been taking to social media platforms, including X, formerly Twitter, to post messages of solidarity with Palestine, and to discuss the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

Related Topics

Hyderabad / Telangana / Palestine / Israel-Palestine Conflict / Israel / police / international relations

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.