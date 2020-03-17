Power staff JAC oppose add-on report

Telangana State Power Employees Joint Action Committee staged a protest here on Tuesday demanding the managements of four power utilities in the State — Genco, Transco and two Discoms — not allow 655 employees relieved by Andhra Pradesh utilities following the supplementary report of the Dharmadhikari Committee.

Employees belonging to about a dozen associations under the aegis of TSPEJAC participated in the protest with about 11 of them sitting on a day-long relay fast. The JAC leaders alleged that the supplementary report of the one-man committee appointed by the Supreme Court was in total contradiction of its “final report” published in December last.

The supplementary report was in violation of the modalities fixed by the committee for division of State-cadre employees among the power utilities of the two States following bifurcation of combined AP into AP and Telangana, they said. They also submitted a representation to Chairman and Managing Director of TS-Genco and TS-Transco requesting him to direct the utilities not to allow the employees relieved by AP to join duties here.

The JAC leaders said allowing the employees relieved by AP would again result in huge injustice to the Telangana employees, which they had been suffering all through in combined AP.