Health dept. conducts Population Day programmes

On the occasion of World Population Day on Sunday, the State Health department conducted a series of programmes to generate awareness on family planning.

Teams from the department’s Family Planning section had been organising programmes from June 27 in this regard. It will continue till July 20.

“Stabilisation of Population will be held from July 11 to 24 where people who were mobilised will undergo temporary or permanent family planning surgery,” said G. Amar Singh Naik, in-charge director of the section.

Deputy District Medical and Health Officer of Keesara division, Nookala Narayan Rao said a programme was held where couples eligible for family planning were explained about types of permanent and temporary contraceptive measures. Auxiliary Nursing Midwives, Accredited Social Health Activists and medical officers also participated.